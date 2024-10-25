Premature baby taken from Paris region hospital found in Amsterdam and his parents were detained

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A prematurely born baby who was abducted from the maternity ward of a Paris-region hospital earlier this week has been found in an Amsterdam hotel, police in the Dutch capital said Friday.

Amsterdam police released few details because the investigation was led by French officers. They confirmed that the baby was Santiago, the name released by Paris police Tuesday when they issued an alert with appeals for information.

“Following an international search warrant, we arrested a man and a woman in a hotel in the center of Amsterdam today on suspicion of kidnapping their premature baby,” police said on X. “The baby is currently in a hospital to receive the care he needs.”