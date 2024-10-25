Breaking: Georgia early voting surges past the halfway mark for 2020 turnout
Premature baby taken from Paris region hospital found in Amsterdam and his parents were detained

Amsterdam police say they have found a prematurely born baby who was abducted from the maternity ward of a Paris-region hospital earlier this week
1 hour ago

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A prematurely born baby who was abducted from the maternity ward of a Paris-region hospital earlier this week has been found in an Amsterdam hotel, police in the Dutch capital said Friday.

Amsterdam police released few details because the investigation was led by French officers. They confirmed that the baby was Santiago, the name released by Paris police Tuesday when they issued an alert with appeals for information.

“Following an international search warrant, we arrested a man and a woman in a hotel in the center of Amsterdam today on suspicion of kidnapping their premature baby,” police said on X. “The baby is currently in a hospital to receive the care he needs.”

French authorities said Santiago, who was 17 days old when he was abducted, needs constant medical care. It said he has blonde hair and was dressed in white velvet pajamas and an oversized brown T-shirt when he was taken late Monday night from a hospital in Paris’ northern suburban region of Seine-Saint-Denis.

The police alert identified the baby’s 23-year-old father and 25-year-old mother as the only suspects and included photos of them both.

