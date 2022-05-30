Prelate of Nigeria Methodist church abducted in southeast

His Eminence Samuel Kanu Uche was kidnapped Sunday along a highway in the Umunneochi area in Nigeria's southeastern Abia state, police spokesperson Geoffrey Ogbonna told The Associated Press. Two other senior clerics with him were also taken hostage.

Nigeria’s southeast has in recent years grappled with violent attacks and abductions often blamed on unknown gunmen. Authorities have accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, a leading separatist group, of being behind many of the attacks.