Preakness favorite Mage gets stitches for cut above eye, good to run in Triple Crown race

Co-owner and blood stock agent Ramiro Restrepo said the Kentucky Derby winner bumped his head Thursday, causing a superficial cut and receiving treatment from state veterinarians. Restrepo confirmed in a text message to The Associated Press on Saturday that Mage resumed training without any interruption.

Vets examined and cleared Mage and the six other Preakness horses to run in the $1.65 million race later Saturday. Increased prerace screening is in place in Maryland, including inspection of each horse in a the biggest stakes races by Stronach Group chief veterinary officer Dr. Dionne Benson.