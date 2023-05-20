X

Preakness favorite Mage gets stitches for cut above eye, good to run in Triple Crown race

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Preakness favorite Mage is good to go for the second race of the Triple Crown after bumping his head in his stall

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness favorite Mage is good to go for the second race of the Triple Crown after bumping his head in his stall and getting a few stitches to close a cut above his right eye.

Co-owner and blood stock agent Ramiro Restrepo said the Kentucky Derby winner bumped his head Thursday, causing a superficial cut and receiving treatment from state veterinarians. Restrepo confirmed in a text message to The Associated Press on Saturday that Mage resumed training without any interruption.

Vets examined and cleared Mage and the six other Preakness horses to run in the $1.65 million race later Saturday. Increased prerace screening is in place in Maryland, including inspection of each horse in a the biggest stakes races by Stronach Group chief veterinary officer Dr. Dionne Benson.

First Mission, one of the other top Preakness contenders, was scratched Friday on the advice of veterinarians who expressed concern about his left hind ankle. Five horses were scratched in the leadup to the Derby two weeks ago, including favorite Forte.

Mage opened as the 8-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness and was the top choice at 2-1 seven hours before post time. Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure became the second choice in the absence of First Mission.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photos

WATCH: Memorable moment when Jim Brown faced off with Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox1h ago

Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay

Man charged in Johns Creek rape, kidnapping arrested in Paulding
2h ago

Credit: contributed

Students documenting pandemic experiences still find surprising lessons
6h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

New, larger Fulton animal shelter on track for fall opening
7h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

New, larger Fulton animal shelter on track for fall opening
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves get contributions from everyone in comeback victory over Mariners
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russian private army head claims control of Bakhmut but Ukraine says fighting continues
14m ago
Rune follows up win over Djokovic by beating Ruud to reach Italian Open final
21m ago
Debt limit talks seem to make little headway as Biden, world leaders watch from afar for...
24m ago
Featured

South Georgia United Methodist Conference to vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top