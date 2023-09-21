Prada explores lightness with translucent chiffon for summer 2024

By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
55 minutes ago
MILAN (AP) — Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons achieved a state of unbearable lightness in a series of translucent chiffon dresses that gently cosseted the form, trailed by wispy strands of chiffon.

The series of dresses dubbed “Haze,” previewed during the runway show Thursday for Prada Spring-Summer 2024 womenswear collection, never altered shape; only the shades of muted pastels shifted. They were paired with bright satin mules, either flats or with small triangular heels.

As they did during menswear in June, models walked past a wall of clear, oozing slime, which pooled then drained down an industrial grate runway, this season in peach. Miuccia Prada said there was a thematic link.

“The whole thing started from lightness,’’ Prada told reporters backstage. “We wanted to do a really light, light show. Usually, we .. tend to do heavy. It was a challenge to do light.”

Her co-creative director Raf Simons said it took the pair the full three years of their collaboration to date to figure out a “light and fluid” approach.

The co-creative directors continued their exploration of uniforms and of decoration in looks that grounded the collection. Chiffon capes gave diaphanous elegance to belted shorts. Structured jackets were tucked into shorts. As in menswear, long fringe created a curtain over prints. Crushed velvet dresses were decorated with crystals, studs and metal eyelets.

The accessory of the season were belts with long trailing fringe: tinsel silver, coppery gold, leather with eyelets or silky strands.

The new collection featured a bag invented by Miuccia’s grandfather, Mario Prada, in 1913, with a clasp closure and made in leather or the brand’s trademark nylon — a link back to the brand's lineage as a leather goods company.

The backstage surge included Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch, as the writer’s strike in Hollywood may have left the stars with time to fill fashion’s front rows.

