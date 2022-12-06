Prada charts line of business succession, tapping new CEO

Succession is an issue at Italy’s family-run companies, and not only in fashion, and the move appears intend on sending a message to financial markets that a plan is in place. Guerra has longtime experience in a family-run company, serving for a decade as CEO at Luxottica before owner and founder, the late Leonardo del Vecchio, took back day-to-day operations following disagreements.

Prada denied that bringing on Raf Simons in 2020 was a move designed to set up the creative succession at the fashion house specializing in luxury handbags, footwear and understated apparel. Still, speculation started anew after the Belgian designer announced last month that he is closing his eponymous fashion brand after 27 years.

Besides the Prada and Miu Miu fashion houses, the Prada Group also includes the footwear companies Church’s and Car Shoe, as well as the pastry shop Marchese with 627 stores in 70 countries.

Prada trades in Hong Kong, where shares closed down 2.33% just before the announcement was made.