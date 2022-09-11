Prabal Gurung puts a loving spotlight on the world's misfits

So how did that translate into his latest spring collection on his clean white runway?

In a fiery red mini dress. In a jet black bodysuit paired with a crinkle chiffon, hand-draped skirt. In a white corseted jumpsuit and a barely there mint blouse worn with a black leather lambskin mini skirt by Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris.

He called his misfits “my families, my tribes, my friends” whose rights are often taken advantage of. As a creative person, Gurung said, the pandemic has reaffirmed his need to tell stories rather than simply send clothes down a runway.

His story continued in a bright pink dress of hand-embroidered sequins and multicolored ostrich feathers, an acid wash denim corseted blazer and a fuchsia and black mesh goddess gown. There was a tulle gown in soft pink and black, and another in soft blue and black. There were tap shorts and a one-shoulder blouse in lilac.

His sheer cobalt blue trousers worn with an equally sheer long-sleeve blouse in chartreuse that opened to reveal a black bralette moved with the model as so many of his liquid looks did. It was most definitely a different direction for Gurung.

“Instead of just doing a regular show, I wanted to create an experience,” he told the AP. “Storytellers are healers.”

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled by Ella Emhoff during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled by Ella Emhoff during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion designer Prabal Gurung appears on the runway after showing his Spring Summer 2023 collection during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion designer Prabal Gurung appears on the runway after showing his Spring Summer 2023 collection during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion designer Prabal Gurung appears on the runway after showing his Spring Summer 2023 collection during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion designer Prabal Gurung appears on the runway after showing his Spring Summer 2023 collection during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews