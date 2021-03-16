PR firms: Golden Globes must reform or stars will boycott

Pressure on the HFPA has continued, even if awards season has moved on to the Oscars. Time's Up, the advocacy organization that first debuted at the all-black 2018 Globes red carpet, has pressed the HFPA for more than statements. “We need to see specific details, timetables for change, and firm commitments,” the group earlier said.

On Monday, Time's Up reiterated that position and endorsed the publicity firms' letter.

“We agree that anything less than transparent, meaningful change will no longer be acceptable. The entire world is watching,” wrote Tina Tchen, president and chief executive of Time's Up.

HFPA members pledged the organization would reform during February's broadcast. In response to the publicity firms' letter, the press association responded with an outline of various initiatives its taking while accepting it had work to do.

“As a demonstration of our commitment, the board has unanimously approved a plan to increase membership to a minimum of 100 members this year, with a requirement that at least 13% of the membership be Black journalists,” the group said.

“We should have done more, and sooner,” acknowledged the press association.