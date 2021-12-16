Powerful typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated

The Philippines is among the hardest hit countries in Southeast Asia by the pandemic, with confirmed infections of more than 2.8 million and more than 50,000 deaths. Quarantine restrictions have been eased and more businesses have been allowed to reopen in recent weeks after an intensified vaccination campaign caused daily infections to dwindle to a few hundred from more than 26,000 during an alarming spike in September. The detection of the omicron cases this week, however, has set off new alarms and the government renewed calls for people to stay away from crowds and get vaccinated immediately.

Governor Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar province said he temporarily stopped vaccinations in his region of nearly half a million people due to the approaching typhoon. More than 70 percent of villagers in the province have received at least one vaccine shot each against COVID-19 and Evardone expressed concern over vaccination delays because some vaccines stored in Eastern Samar will expire in a few months.

He said overcrowding would be hard to avoid in the limited number of evacuation centers in his province, where more than 32,000 people have been moved to safety as the typhoon blew closer.

“It’s impossible to observe social distancing, it will really be tough,” Evardone told The Associated Press. “What we do is we cluster evacuees by families. We don’t mix different people in the same place as a precaution.”

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is also located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.