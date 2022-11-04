BreakingNews
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
ajc logo
X

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

National & World News
2 hours ago
Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn't been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Kristopher Radder

Credit: Kristopher Radder

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader 1h ago

Credit: John Spink / Jspink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Man killed by Gwinnett officers had note addressed to police, cops say
58m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
8h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
3h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On the Georgia Trail: Walker calls Senate race a ‘spiritual battle’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Russian soldiers reportedly spread into Kherson's homes
3m ago
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
11m ago
High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
1h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
8h ago
Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top