BreakingNews
Georgia crosses 1 million voters, shattering midterm turnout records
ajc logo
X

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

National & World News
3 hours ago
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize.

No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball's top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night's jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.

The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

The biggest lottery jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Carson

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo2h ago

Justices allow suit against Confederate monument removal to go forward
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres / AJC

The Jolt: If Abrams pulls upset, expect governor’s power to shrink
8h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia crosses 1 million voters, shattering midterm turnout records
37m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia crosses 1 million voters, shattering midterm turnout records
37m ago

Early surge of flu, viruses in children this fall overwhelms hospitals
58m ago
The Latest

Credit: Alastair Grant

Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
3m ago
Italy's Meloni easily wins confidence vote in parliament
4m ago
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Two decades after misfire, Savannah celebrates its new auto plant
9h ago
Georgia voters to consider four statewide ballot measures
Early surge of flu, viruses in children this fall overwhelms hospitals
58m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top