Numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot

The numbers have been drawn for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot that has lottery players dreaming of hitting it rich after three months without a big winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers were drawn Monday night for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot that has lottery players dreaming of hitting it rich after three months without a big winner.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and the Powerball 23.

No one has won Powerball’s jackpot since New Year’s Day, a stretch of 38 consecutive drawings without anyone matching the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the jackpot Monday or Wednesday night, the game will match its record number of 41 consecutive drawings on Saturday night.

The reason for the jackpot drought is simple: The odds of winning the top prize are miserable, at 1 in 292.2 million. It's those odds that create the large jackpots that are designed to attract attention and drive up sales.

The $1 billion prize is for a sole winner who makes the rare decision to be paid over 30 years through an annuity. Nearly all winners instead take the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $483.8 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lottery player Julius Obembe, originally from Nigeria, displays Powerball tickets we purchased at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, 2024.

A Powerball advertisement displays 999 millions, as tickets are sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Lottery players buy Powerball tickets at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Lottery players buy Powerball tickets at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, 2024. A $1 billion Powerball jackpot will tempt lottery players who think they just might hit it rich after three months without a big winner. No one has won Powerball's jackpot since New Year's Day, a stretch of 38 consecutive drawings without anyone matching the game's six numbers. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.

