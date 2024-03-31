Nation & World News

Powerball jackpot jumps to $975 million after another drawing without a big winner

A Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $975 million after no one matched the six numbers drawn, continuing a nearly three-month stretch without a big winner
FILE - A customer purchases five Powerball tickets at a lottery agent, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A customer purchases five Powerball tickets at a lottery agent, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Updated 21 minutes ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $975 million after no one matched the six numbers drawn Saturday night, continuing a nearly three-month stretch without a big winner.

The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23.

No one has won Powerball’s top prize since New Year’s Day when a ticket in Michigan hit for $842.4 million, bringing the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner to 38. That winless streak nears the record of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021.

The $975 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity paid over 30 years. A winner opting for cash would be paid $471.7 million. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

As the prizes grow, the drawings attract more ticket sales and the jackpots subsequently become harder to hit. The game’s long odds for Saturday’s drawing were 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Forces unite after driving deaths stir Lakeside High community

Credit: AP

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
After Max Fried’s stinker, wondering about the stability of Braves rotation

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia approves Delta-8 and CBD age limits, testing requirements

Credit: Handout

FROM UGA PROFESSOR
OPINION: Banning legacy admissions will hurt children of Black alumni

Credit: Handout

FROM UGA PROFESSOR
OPINION: Banning legacy admissions will hurt children of Black alumni

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart
The Latest

Credit: AP

An Israeli airstrike hits a Gaza hospital tent camp, killing 2 Palestinians and hurting...
4m ago
2 dead as Russia launches attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
5m ago
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is to undergo hernia surgery.
8m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’