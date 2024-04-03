Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.23 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Nation & World News

The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.23 billion after another drawing without a big winner
FILE - A Powerball lottery ticket is dipslayed seen inside a convenience store, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga. An estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history will be up for grabs Wednesday night, April 3. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, FIle)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.23 billion after another drawing without a big winner Wednesday night.

The numbers selected were: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball 15.

The jackpot, which now ranks as the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history, has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot Jan. 1, there have been 40 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich.

Lottery officials note that thousands of people have won smaller prizes, which range from $2 to $2 million.

The $1.23 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for the next drawing Saturday night would be an estimated $595.1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Powerball advertisement displays 999 millions, as tickets are sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, 2024. An estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history will be up for grabs Wednesday night, April 3. ( (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

