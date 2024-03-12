Power restored to Tesla factory outside Berlin a week after a suspected arson attack

BERLIN (AP) — Power has been restored to electric car manufacturer Tesla's factory near Berlin after a nearly one-week outage believed to have been caused by arson, a network operator said.

Grid operator E.DIS said in a statement that Tesla was reconnected to the network at 8:45 p.m. Monday after days of repairs. It previously appeared that the factory, Tesla's first in Europe, might remain without power until the end of the week.

Production at Tesla's plant in Gruenheide, just outside the German capital, came to a standstill last Tuesday. Tens of thousands of residents, nearby hospitals, nursing homes and a big logistics center for a German grocery chain were also affected initially.