Nation & World News

Power outages could linger for days after storms batter Texas again, leaving 1 dead

Residents across Texas are recovering again from storms that ripped off roofs in Dallas and flooded roads in Houston
By LEKAN OYEKANMI and KEN MILLER – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Power outages scattered across storm-weary Texas on Wednesday could linger into the weekend after storms flooded streets in Houston for the second time this month and ripped off roofs in Dallas, leaving a teenager dead and injuring others.

The teen was killed Tuesday at a construction site while working on a home that collapsed, and three people at a campground were shocked by a downed power line. The severe weather left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity at one point.

Electric utility Oncor said power in the Dallas area should be restored by Friday for most customers, but some outages will continue into the weekend. More than 1 million homes and businesses were without electricity across Texas at one point, but by Wednesday afternoon, the lights had come back on for about 70% of those customers.

Houston was flooded and damaged just weeks after a storm walloped the area, killing eight people. The 16-year-old worker was killed northeast of the city, in the suburb of Magnolia. He was a construction company employee, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

A 6-year-old boy and two others who were shocked by the downed power line at a campground north of Houston were in critical condition, authorities said.

Witnesses saw a 59-year-old man touch the line Tuesday, but investigators were trying to determine how the two others were shocked, Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams said Wednesday.

A couple driving during the storm in the Houston suburb of Spring missed a turn and then spotted a pickup truck submerged in a culvert.

Ashley Renee Young said her boyfriend, Robert Chance, grabbed a sledgehammer from his toolbox, broke the back window and pulled out the driver, who only suffered minor cuts from broken glass. They then bought the man a shirt from a nearby gas station before driving him home.

“I think we have lifelong friends now,” Young said.

The potential for heavy rains, localized flash flooding and severe weather continued Wednesday through Oklahoma and Texas. Thunderstorms were predicted late Wednesday and Thursday across eastern Montana and Wyoming and northeast Colorado before pushing into Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and northern Texas.

Tuesday's power outages in the Dallas area prompted officials to extend voting by two hours in the state's runoff elections after dozens of polling places lost electricity amid 80 mph winds (129 kph) that caused extensive damage.

Social media posts showed winds pushing an unoccupied American Airlines plane away from a gate at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. No one was injured, but the airport said about 500 flights were canceled because of the weather.

The National Weather Service said the “very active and highly impactful” weather pattern will continue in the central U.S. over the next several days.

Destructive storms over the Memorial Day weekend killed 24 people in seven states across the South, the deaths stretching from Texas to Virginia.

For more information on recent tornado reports, see The Associated Press Tornado Tracker.

___

Miller reported from Edmond, Oklahoma. Associated Press journalists Paul J. Weber, John Seewer and Beatrice Dupuy contributed.

Magnolia Fire officials investigate the scene of a collapsed house that resulted in a fatality on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 in Magnolia, Texas. One construction worker was killed when the frames of two single-family homes that were under construction fell as a strong, fast-moving storm moved across Montgomery County, officials said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Fire Department Senior Captain Chris Delbello surveys a damaged home after a fire Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in the Third Ward neighborhood in Houston. Neighbors said the house caught fire as a storm moved through the area. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Magnolia Fire officials investigate the scene of a collapsed house that resulted in a fatality on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 in Magnolia, Texas. One construction worker was killed when the frames of two single-family homes that were under construction fell as a strong, fast-moving storm moved across Montgomery County, officials said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Drivers navigate high water on Yale Street in the Heights after a strong storm blew in Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A split tree lays on a vehicle outside an Equinox gym Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Dallas. (Leah Waters/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A family walks along a street littered with downed tree branches after a storm in the Lochwood neighborhood of Dallas, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Damaging winds and hail have pelted north Texas as much of the U.S. recovers from severe weather that killed at least 23 people during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Widespread power outages were reported in the region that includes Dallas and Fort Worth. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Pearland city worker attempts to repair a broken power line following a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area Tuesday afternoon May, 28, 2024, in Pearland, Texas. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Haley Loukota, left, and her fiance Devin Johnson collect their belongings from storm debris after their home was demolished along Barnsley Loop, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Madisonville, Ky. A series of powerful storms hit the central and southern U.S. over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Magnolia Fire officials investigate the scene of a collapsed house that resulted in a fatality on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 in Magnolia, Texas. One construction worker was killed when the frames of two single-family homes that were under construction fell as a strong, fast-moving storm moved across Montgomery County, officials said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Magnolia Fire officials investigate the scene of a collapsed house that resulted in a fatality on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 in Magnolia, Texas. One construction worker was killed when the frames of two single-family homes that were under construction fell as a strong, fast-moving storm moved across Montgomery County, officials said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Magnolia Fire officials investigate the scene of a collapsed house that resulted in a fatality on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 in Magnolia, Texas. One construction worker was killed when the frames of two single-family homes that were under construction fell as a strong, fast-moving storm moved across Montgomery County, officials said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Lawyer: Lawmaker should not have been charged in Trump election case54m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Supreme Court overturns Elbert County man’s murder conviction
1h ago

Atlanta moves to permanently allow older taxis at Hartsfield-Jackson
2h ago

Credit: AP

The latest in the Georgia case against Trump

Credit: AP

The latest in the Georgia case against Trump

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nine Georgia school districts get millions more for electric buses
The Latest

Credit: AP

Olympiakos beats Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time to win the Europa Conference League
6m ago
'Are you with me?' Biden and Harris launch Black voter outreach and warn of a second...
8m ago
South Korea says North Korea has fired a missile toward its eastern waters
10m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Why Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed for 4 days
OPINION
When middle school ends, a new journey begins
How to find memorable dining in Savannah