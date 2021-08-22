Power extends pole-winning run to 13th consecutive seasons

Pato O'Ward, who trails championship leader Alex Palou headed into Saturday's night race outside of St. Louis, qualified fifth.

Palou qualified 12th but will actually start 21st because of a nine-spot penalty for an unapproved engine change. It's the third unapproved engine change this season for Palou and second this month.

Romain Grosjean qualified 15th in his first career race on an oval. The Frenchman had moved from Formula One to IndyCar this season but had planned to run only road and street courses until he found himself missing the competition as he watched the Indianapolis 500 on television.

Grosjean, who tested at Gateway last month to make sure he wanted to race an oval, pumped his fist in the air as he drove his car down pit lane following his qualifying attempt.

“Realistically, completing all 260 laps is my first goal,” Grosjean said. “I want to get to the end and get some experience. There's a lot to learn but I am feeling more and more comfortable in the car."

