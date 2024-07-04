Nation & World News

Power boat crashes into Southern California jetty, killing 1 and injuring 10

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A power boat crashed into a jetty in Southern California, killing one man and injuring 10 other people, officials said.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to reports around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday that a 48-foot (15-meter) boat had crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty, officials said Thursday.

Capt. Jack Crabtree, of the Long Beach Fire Department, said speed was likely a factor, with initial estimates indicating the boat was traveling at roughly 40 mph (64 kph), the Los Angeles Times reported.

All 10 people who were injured were taken to hospitals.

No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

A jetty is a long, narrow structure that extends from shore into water.

