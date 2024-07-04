Power boat crashes into Southern California jetty, killing 1 and injuring 10

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A power boat crashed into a jetty in Southern California, killing one man and injuring 10 other people, officials said.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to reports around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday that a 48-foot (15-meter) boat had crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty, officials said Thursday.

Capt. Jack Crabtree, of the Long Beach Fire Department, said speed was likely a factor, with initial estimates indicating the boat was traveling at roughly 40 mph (64 kph), the Los Angeles Times reported.