Powell: Fed 'not at all sure' inflation will fade next year

Stock prices tumbled after Powell's comments. Low interest rates have been a key driver of the stock market to record highs during the pandemic. Shares recovered most of those losses in mid-day trading Wednesday.

Powell also downplayed sharp wage gains this year as something that could boost inflation further, suggesting that he doesn't yet see a wage-price spiral developing. In the 1970s, as prices rose steadily, workers were able to demand higher pay to keep up with greater costs. Yet businesses then raised prices further to cover the higher wages, extending the worst run of inflation since World War II.

“We like to see wages move up,” Powell said. “At this point, we don’t see them moving up at a troubling rate that would that would tend to spark higher inflation, but that’s something we’re watching very carefully.”

On Tuesday, Powell, who was nominated last week to a second four-year term by President Joe Biden, said he was ready to "retire" the use of the word "transitory" to describe inflation. Instead, he said the "risk of higher inflation has increased."

Powell, in his remarks Tuesday, also elevated inflation-fighting to a more urgent priority than supporting job growth by noting that higher prices themselves threaten the economic recovery. A long period of growth, he said, is needed to regain the “great labor market” that existed before the pandemic.

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell wears a mask during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to speak to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adjusts his watch as he prepares to speak to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seated right. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

