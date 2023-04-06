Powell and Leonard lead Clippers over Lakers, 125-118

Bones Hyland hit three 3-pointers and Terance Mann added another early in the fourth to extend the Clippers' lead to 106-90. Powell sent a perfectly timed alley-oop pass over Davis and Leonard slammed it down for a 112-92 lead.

James and Davis took over in the third during the Lakers' lone dominant stretch of the game. They combined to score 17 of their team's first 19 points during a run that cut the Lakers' deficit from 21 points to eight. Davis scored over Mason Plumlee to draw the Lakers within seven.

But Powell ran off 10 in a row and Plumlee dunked to send the Clippers into the fourth leading 93-82. Leonard was limited to a 3-pointer in the third.

Coming in off three days' rest, the Clippers opened the game with a 23-11 run in which a clearly motivated Westbrook scored eight points and assisted on their first two baskets.

The Lakers answered with a 15-2 spurt to take their lone lead of the first half, 26-25, while getting points from five different players.

The Clippers outscored the Lakers 34-21 in the second quarter to lead 71-52 at halftime. One of James' no-look passes ended up in Mann's hands and he fired to Powell, who hit a 3-pointer. Another James turnover resulted in a dunk by Mann.

James and Davis combined for nine points on 4 of 12 shooting in the half.

The Clippers came in fresh, having had three days off. The Lakers, by comparison, eked out an overtime win at Utah on Tuesday night that required James and Davis to play even more minutes on the front end of a back-to-back.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Lost the season series, 4-0. They were beaten by six, 13, 18 and seven points. ... Mo Bamba (ankle sprain) has been out for a month.

Clippers: Leonard reached 4,000 career rebounds in the third. ... They outscored the Lakers 20-8 in fast-break points in the first half, the most such points since November 2021 against Minnesota. ... Marcus Morris (low back spasms) sat out.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Phoenix on Friday. They're 1-2 vs. the Suns this season.

Clippers: Host Portland on Saturday. The Blazers have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

