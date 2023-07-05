BreakingNews
Atlanta school board announces search for new superintendent

Powder found in White House's West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER and MICHAEL BALSAMO – Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X
A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House’s West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested has positive for cocaine in a laboratory analysis

WASHINGTON (AP) — A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House's West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested positive for cocaine in a laboratory analysis, three people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Officials who found the powder in a small plastic envelope in the heavily trafficked part of the White House initially suspected illegal drugs, but they ran tests to ensure that the powder was not a more dangerous substance. Investigators have not yet identified who brought the cocaine into the White House, according to the three people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss the inquiry and spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden was at Camp David with members of his family for the holiday weekend when the powder was discovered and the complex was briefly evacuated as a precaution. It’s routine for emergency teams to quickly test a suspicious substance on the scene to determine whether it’s hazardous and also to follow up with a more sensitive lab tests later.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for securing the White House, was taking the lead on the investigation, consulting visitor logs and security footage.

The lobby is where many official visitors and staffers enter. It is also open to staff-led tours of the West Wing, which are scheduled for nonworking hours on the weekends and evenings.

The Secret Service said in a statement Tuesday the White House was closed as a precaution as emergency crews investigated, and that the District of Columbia Fire Department was called in to evaluate and determine that the substance was not hazardous.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the Secret Service said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Conyers

Will Conyers soon be home to a new sports and entertainment district?4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: Atlanta school board announces search for new superintendent
25m ago

Credit: Crisp County Sheriff's Office

Suspect fatally shoots Georgia deputy, flees in patrol car, sheriff says
29m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Republicans sue over rejection of voter challenger to Fulton election board
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Republicans sue over rejection of voter challenger to Fulton election board
2h ago

Georgia clinics see nearly as many patients as before stricter abortion law
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
9m ago
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of planning to attack Europe's biggest nuclear plant
10m ago
Quran burnings have Sweden torn between free speech and respecting minorities
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
6h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
7h ago
Braves’ July 4th history: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top