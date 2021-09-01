Poulin scores in OT, Canada wins 1st world title since 2012

Five of the last seven world finals between Canada and the U.S. have gone to extra time, including 2011, ’12, ’16, and ’17.

Alex Carpenter opened the scoring for the United State for a third straight game. She batted her own rebound between the legs of goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens.

Carpenter scored her fifth goal of the tournament, all in the last three games, on a power play just 12:35 into the game.

In the third-place game, Petra Nieminen scored her sixth goal of the event and Finland beat Switzerland 3-1.

Finland claimed its 13th bronze medal at the event. Switzerland was going for its second bronze — the first coming in 2012 against the Finns.

Tanja Niskanen needed just 99 seconds to put Finland on the board. Niskanen was left unmarked and skated to an open late to send it over the glove of Saskia Maurer for her first goal of the tournament. Finland started the second period in a similar fashion as Ella Viitasuo scored 54 seconds in on a shot off the post for a 2-0 advantage.

Nieminen gave Finland a 3-1 lead, three seconds into a power play late in the second period, by redirecting Michelle Karvinen's shot from the point.

Lara Stalder pulled Switzerland within 2-1 three minutes later, finishing a 2-on-2 opportunity after a key save by goalie Saskia Maurer at the other end.

