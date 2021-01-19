@POTUS resets as Twitter juggles presidential accounts

Biden's team does not appear happy about this. The President-elect's digital director, Rob Flaherty, tweeted last week that the follower reset is "Absolutely, profoundly insufficient."

In Twitter's view, the reset gives users the choice on whether or not to follow the new accounts.

The company says it has not made a decision on whether it will now take this approach during transfers of power. But spokesman Nick Pacilio said it is the policy in other countries.

As for Trump's @POTUS account? It will be archived as @POTUS45, just as the Obama administration’s account was archived as @POTUS44.

That's not the case for @realDonaldTrump, though. While it's been extensively archived by other platforms and researchers, it has vanished from Twitter itself. That alone has raised criticisms from academics and others who believe it should also be part of the public record, easily searchable and accessible to anyone.

Facebook, meanwhile, is sticking to its previous policy of “duplicating" all 11 million followers of the official White House Facebook and Instagram accounts to the new administration. Trump's POTUS and related accounts, meanwhile, will be archived and Biden will get a new one.