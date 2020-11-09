Postponement, outbreaks: SEC takes a hit from COVID-19

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies were undergoing additional testing and contact tracing amid hopes the team could return to campus Tuesday. He was confident that Saturday’s game at Tennessee will be played.

Pittman learned Monday he had tested positive. SEC protocol for asymptomatic positives will require him to isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test if a retest confirms the result. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim head coach for now.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron stressed he wanted to be cautious about answering medical questions and didn’t want to get into the number of players affected by the team’s latest outbreak or the number of positive tests. He said related quarantines due to possible exposure have thinned his roster.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.