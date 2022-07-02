ajc logo
X

Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

J.T. Poston reacts on the 18th green after completing his third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston reacts on the 18th green after completing his third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

National & World News
1 hour ago
J

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic.

Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17.

“That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to play a little defensive into some of the greens. Nice to put two good swings on there and make that putt to kind of capitalize and get some ground back that I had lost.”

He had a 19-under 194 total at TPC Deere Run.

Playing partner Denny McCarthy birdied the final two holes for a 66 to join Scott Stallings (64) and Emiliano Grillo (65) at 16 under.

“Was nice to finish that way,” McCarthy said. “Nice to make a putt on 18. Nice to see something go in going into tomorrow. It’s a good feeling to kind of feel like I got something out of round, birdieing the last two.”

Poston opened with rounds of 62 and 65 to take a four-stroke lead, then played the front nine in 3 under Saturday with birdies on Nos. 2, 5 and 8. He dropped a stroke on the par-3 12th, birdied the par-4 14th and bogeyed the par-4 15th before making the big putt on 17.

From Hickory, North Carolina, the 29-year-old Poston won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone PGA Tour title.

“Just trying to stay patient and composed,” Poston said. “I’m not trying to get too ahead of myself. Just trying to take it one hole at a time. Being in this position, I’m trying to focus especially on the shot in front of me and do the best I can and go from there.”

Stalling birdied Nos. 15-17.

“Look forward to the opportunity.” Stallings said. “Today was a big step in the right direction to tomorrow.”

Grillo birdied four of the last five.

“Everybody is in the same situation,” Grillo said. “Everybody wants to win. Everybody wants to make the most out of it. Definitely going to be a tough battle tomorrow.”

Iowa native Zach Johnson, the 2012 winner, was 8 under after a 67 in his 20th consecutive start in the event. He also eagled 17.

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston greets Denny McCarthy, left, on the 18th green after the completion of their third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

J.T. Poston greets Denny McCarthy, left, on the 18th green after the completion of their third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston greets Denny McCarthy, left, on the 18th green after the completion of their third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston lines up his putt on the ninth green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

J.T. Poston lines up his putt on the ninth green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston lines up his putt on the ninth green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

J.T. Poston putts on the ninth green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston hits off the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

J.T. Poston hits off the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston hits off the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

J.T. Poston hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts with his caddie on the 18th green after completing his third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts with his caddie on the 18th green after completing his third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts with his caddie on the 18th green after completing his third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
Scott Stallings hits on the 18th fairway during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Scott Stallings hits on the 18th fairway during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
Scott Stallings hits on the 18th fairway during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, greets Christopher Gotterup, right, on the 18th green after the completion of their third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Matthias Schwab, of Austria, greets Christopher Gotterup, right, on the 18th green after the completion of their third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined ShapeCaption
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, greets Christopher Gotterup, right, on the 18th green after the completion of their third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United turns its attention to NYCFC5h ago
The Hawks have upgraded. A bigger upgrade is out there
6h ago
Adam Duvall leaves Braves game after being hit by pitch
2h ago
Braves’ Matt Olson on unreal pace with hitting doubles
4h ago
Braves’ Matt Olson on unreal pace with hitting doubles
4h ago
Braves’ Michael Harris named National League Rookie of the Month for June
3h ago
The Latest
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas
12m ago
Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico
39m ago
AP sources: Williamson agrees to 5-year, $193M extension
1h ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top