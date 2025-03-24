Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigns after 5 years in the position

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has resigned after nearly five years in the position
FILE - Postmaster General of the United States Louis DeJoy speaks during a news conference, Dec. 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Postmaster General of the United States Louis DeJoy speaks during a news conference, Dec. 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By LISA BAUMANN – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

The head of the beleaguered U.S. Postal Service, Louis DeJoy, resigned Monday after nearly five years in the position and following recent protests by postal workers concerned about the direction of the agency.

DeJoy had said last month he planned to step down but hadn't set a date.

Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will take on the role until the Postal Service Board of Governors names a permanent replacement.

“I believe strongly that the organization is well positioned and capable of carrying forward and fully implementing the many strategies and initiatives that comprise our transformation and modernization, and I have been working closely with the Deputy Postmaster General to prepare for this transition, DeJoy said in a statement.

He added that "much work remains that is necessary to sustain our positive trajectory."

The National Association of Letter Carriers' president, Brian L. Renfroe, said in a statement Monday that the union stands ready to work with whomever the board selects as the next postmaster general.

“The future of the Postal Service is on the line, and choosing someone with innovative ideas and appreciation for our Constitutionally mandated service is essential,” Renfroe said.

Earlier this month, DeJoy said he planned to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the USPS budget and he'd do that working with Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency, according to a letter sent to members of Congress.

USPS workers, including mail carriers, have gathered over the past week to protest the cuts and the plan they say will dismantle the service.

Critics of the plan fear negative effects of the cuts will be felt across the country. Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly, of Virginia, has said in response that turning over the service to DOGE would result in it being undermined and privatized.

DeJoy's tenure was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, surges in mail-in election ballots and efforts to stem losses through cost and service cuts.

He became postmaster general in the summer of 2020 during President Donald Trump's first term. He was a Republican donor who owned a logistics business and was the first person to hold the position in nearly two decades who was not a career postal employee.

In February, Trump said he may put USPS under the control of the Commerce Department in what would be an executive branch takeover. Trump at the time called the move a way to stop losses at the $78 billion-a-year agency, which has struggled to balance the books with the decline of first-class mail.

USPS currently employs about 640,000 workers who make deliveries from inner cities to rural areas and far-flung islands.

Madish Shah, center, and Abdul Abderrazzaq, right, hold signs during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A demonstrator holds a T-shirt with a "Not For Sale" sign over the image of a stamp during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People hold signs during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man holds a sign during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Connie Cameron, right, holds a sign during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responds to questions from reporters during a meeting with Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey at the Pentagon, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Credit: AP

Pentagon is cutting up to 60,000 civilian jobs. About a third of those took voluntary resignations

Amtrak CEO abruptly resigns from the nation's passenger railroad

Judge rules DOGE's USAID dismantling likely violates the Constitution

The Latest

FILE - Traffic passes The New York Times building in New York, Oct. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

New York Times denounces Trump's 'intimidation tactics' against reporters

5m ago

Some US embassies in Europe post warnings to would-be visa seekers: Watch your step

13m ago

Cam Ward shows off his arm at Miami pro day. Now Titans will decide if he's worth the No. 1 pick

17m ago

Featured

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Don and Mary Ellen Harp Student Center in Atlanta on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history

About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.

Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart

The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.

Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams

A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.