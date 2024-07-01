Posthumous book by Ukrainian author Victoria Amelina will document war crimes since Russian invasion

NEW YORK (AP) — A posthumous book by Victoria Amelina, the Ukrainian author killed last year during a Russian missile strike, will be published in February upon the war's third anniversary.

"Looking at Women Looking at War: A War and Justice Diary," which draws upon Amelina's interviews with 11 women who had been documenting war crimes since the Russian invasion, was left unfinished. Her husband, Oleksandr Amelin, was among those who helped edit and complete the book, which will include a foreword by Margaret Atwood.

“A powerful testament to the courage and determination of women at war, the book follows the paths of female journalists, writers, human rights defenders, lawyers, and volunteers who document war crimes in Ukraine while the war is still ongoing,” according to St. Martin's Press, which announced the project Monday, exactly a year since Amelina’s death.