Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson, BTS set for Billboard Awards

The 2020 Billboard Awards were originally supposed to take place in April but was postponed because of the pandemic. It’s the reason why some of the nominees in the 55 categories may feel dated.

This year’s show reflect the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020, and, for instance, all five nominees for the main song award, top Hot 100 song, were nominated for Grammys earlier this year in January. Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — which won the Grammy for album of the year — is up against Malone’s record for top Billboard 200 album, where other nominees include Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next,” released in Oct. 2018, and Swift’s “Lover,” not her recent release “Folklore.”

Some of the nominees were even big contenders at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards — held more than year ago — including Lil Nas X’s record-breaking hit “Old Town Road” and Lizzo’s anthemic “Truth Hurts.”

Other nominees at the Billboard Awards include Kanye West, who released two gospel albums last year. He is up for nine prizes, including bids for top gospel artist and top Christian artist, while four of the five songs nominated for top gospel song are from West.

Whitney Houston, who died in 2012, picked up a nomination for top dance/electronic song for “Higher Love,” her platinum-selling collaboration with Norwegian DJ-producer Kygo. Houston originally released a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” as a Japan-only bonus track on her 1990 album “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” but Kygo’s dance remix of the song became an international hit after it was released last year.

Other deceased nominees include rapper Juice WRLD, who died in December and is currently dominating the charts and streaming services with his first posthumous album “Legends Never Die." He picked up nominations for top rap artist and top rap album for his 2019 release “Death Race for Love.” And EDM superstar Avicii is nominated for top dance/electronic artist and top dance/electronic album for “Tim,” the album he started working on before he died in 2018 and was later completed by his producers and family.

