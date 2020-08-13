Possible shot at freedom for lifer who stole hedge clippers

In 2000, the state appellate court rejected multiple arguments Bryant made, some involving legal procedures and one argument that the sentence was excessive.

“Defendant has spent very little of his adult life outside of the criminal justice system,” the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal said in the 2000 ruling, which went on to recount his record. “This litany of convictions and the brevity of the periods during which defendant was not in custody for a new offense is ample support for the sentence imposed in this case.”

Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, said factors that will go into the seven-member parole committee's decision on whether to free Bryant will include his criminal record; his behavior in prison; whether he has a place to live and any comments from victims.

Abbott said Bryant had applied for parole on July 21 and a three-member administrative committee of the parole committee agreed Wednesday to schedule him for a hearing on Oct. 15.