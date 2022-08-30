ajc logo
X

Portugal's health chief quits amid hospital staff shortages

National & World News
26 minutes ago
Portugal's health minister has quit, saying she feels “no longer able to remain in office” after broad criticism over her handling of recent staffing problems at public hospitals

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido quit Tuesday, saying she felt “no longer able to remain in office” after broad criticism over her handling of recent staffing problems at public hospitals.

Temido, a 48-year-old expert in hospital administration and Portugal’s health minister since 2018, was one of the most popular members of the center-left Socialist government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But she has been under severe pressure for several months, including from inside her Socialist Party, due to temporary closures of public hospital emergency services, including in maternity departments, due to a lack of staff.

Critics blamed the problems on a lack of planning by the health ministry, especially during the summer vacation period, in what became an embarrassment for the government.

Groups representing Portuguese doctors and nurses have also been critical of Temido’s policies.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s office announced Temido’s resignation in a brief statement at 1.30 a.m.

It said the government would push ahead with reforms to strengthen the national health service but gave no indication about Temido’s replacement.

Editors' Picks
Fulton DA: Burglary crew used TV, social media to target celebrity victims14h ago
Summer nights in the South are getting hotter, quicker
23h ago
Officials inspecting integrity of I-285 overpass after vehicle fire in Dunwoody
9h ago
Numerically speaking, Georgia Bulldogs look very different in 2022
14h ago
Numerically speaking, Georgia Bulldogs look very different in 2022
14h ago
Atlanta parents charged with murder in death of 3-week-old girl
10h ago
The Latest
Gaza aid worker gets 12 years on Israeli terror charges
6m ago
Podcast leads to Australian's conviction in wife's murder
14m ago
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
19m ago
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
14h ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top