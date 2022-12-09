ajc logo
X

Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup

National & World News
1 hour ago
Portugal coach Fernando Santos says Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave Qatar after being dropped from the team to play Switzerland at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after being dropped from the team to play Switzerland in the round of 16, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Friday.

Santos did acknowledge his star player was “not happy” to be told he was not in the starting lineup in a private meeting on Tuesday after lunch, hours before the game.

Ronaldo’s replacement Gonçalo Ramos scored three goals in 6-1 win. The all-time leading scorer for Portugal came off the bench in the 74th minute.

“Cristiano obviously was not very happy about it. He told me ‘Do you really think it’s a good idea?’” Santos said one day before facing Morocco in the quarterfinals.

“He has never told me that he wanted to leave the national team,” Santos said in translated comments, dismissing reports in Portuguese media. “It is time we stopped with this conversation and the controversies. He celebrated all the goals that we scored."

“It is time for you to leave Ronaldo alone in acknowledgement of what he did for Portuguese football,” the coach said.

Santos declined to say if he would change the team and restore Ronaldo to face Morocco.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh goes into transfer portal13h ago

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia, Ohio State mine transfer portal with care
18h ago

Errin Joe returning to Georgia Tech to be football general manager
20h ago

Errin Joe returning to Georgia Tech to be football general manager
20h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett deserves to be Heisman Trophy finalist
18h ago
The Latest
SF Conservatory buys Askonas Holt representation agency
5m ago
Wall Street drifts as US inflation slows but remains hot
8m ago
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into wider conflict
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
10h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
19h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top