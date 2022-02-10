Portugal: Church sex abuse panel unearths over 200 cases

The committee, which will report to the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference at the end of the year, says its task is to study what child sex abuse has occurred, not launch formal investigations.

Many of the allegations suggest a strong possibility that other children may have been victims of the same abuser, the statement said.

The witness statements were received online, with alleged victims filling in a form on the committee's website, or by phone or in face-to-face interviews.

Allegations came in from across the country, the committee said, as well as from Portuguese now living in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland, where there are large Portuguese immigrant communities.

Because most statements were received online, the committee is stepping up its efforts to reach people in less developed areas of the country who may not be used to using technology.

It is recruiting the help of charities, civic associations and parish councils, among others, to hep get the word out.