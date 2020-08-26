Portland protesters smash City Hall windows, 23 arrested

“They must stop calling these anarchists and agitators ‘peaceful protestors’. Come back into the real world! The Federal Government is ready to end this problem immediately upon your request,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Brown responded on Twitter to Trump’s demand, calling it “political theater.”

In July the federal government sent agents to protect federal property in downtown Portland. Crowds grew into the thousands and agents repeatedly clashed with people over a two-week period, deployed tear gas and arrested people they said were hurling objects and trying to hurt agents and damage property.

The agents pulled back from a visible presence downtown, but it’s unclear how many remained in Portland, under an agreement in which the Oregon State Police would be deployed to downtown. The State Police left after the agreed upon two-week monitoring period.

Portland police arrest several protesters after declaring a riot outside of the Portland Police Association building in North Portland. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura

A march on the Portland police union headquarters drew a rapid police response after someone set a fire next to the building. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura