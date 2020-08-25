Portland protesters set fire to building, police arrest 25

During that demonstration, a group of about 200 lit a dumpster on fire and used it as a shield as they approached the precinct station, police said. They threw objects at officers, hitting some positioned on the station's roof, and lit an awning on fire. One officer was left with a wrist injury after he was hit with a piece of ceramic.

The FBI said Monday that a threat last week that prompted the closure of a federal courthouse and other federal buildings did not appear to be credible.

Among the buildings closed was the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse that was a target of protesters who repeatedly clashed in July with federal agents.

A march on the Portland police union headquarters drew a rapid police response after someone set a fire next to the building. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura

Portland police arrest several protesters after declaring a riot outside of the Portland Police Association building in North Portland. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura

Portland protests continue as a group of several hundred gather outside the Portland Police Bureau: North Precinct on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

