Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

The activists have said they camped at the property to “to reclaim” it for family.

Following the arrests and the clashes, protesters Tuesday afternoon used power tools to set up a barricade with wire fencing, debris and wood pallets to block off street access to the house. The demonstrators also hung signs saying “Stop the Foreclosures” and “No Jurisdiction.”

The Kinneys paid off their house but took out a new mortgage to pay defense lawyers after a family member was arrested in 2002, the Red House on the Mississippi group has said.

The house went into foreclosure and was sold to a developer at a 2018 auction, according to the group.

Police before making the arrests blocked streets and sidewalks around the property to help sheriff's deputies get the people off of the property, a police statement said.

One of the people at the property had a gun and was taken into custody and officers also found more guns on the property, the statement said.

Officers stood guard while the house was boarded up and the fence was erected only to be dismantled by the protesters to help create their barricade.

Police in their statement said authorities between September and November receive dat least 81 calls about the property — including reports of fights, shots fired, burglary, thefts, vandalism, noise violations, trespassing, threats and illegally blocking traffic, sidewalks and access to homes.

This Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 photo shows a home on North Mississippi Avenue in Portland, Ore. where protesters have camped to prevent a Black and Indigenous family from being forced to leave the foreclosed home, which has been dubbed the “Red House on Mississippi”. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura