Port of New Orleans' chief resigning amid praise for moves to advance new cargo terminal project

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Port of New Orleans' president and chief executive officer, who won praise for advancing plans for a new international cargo terminal project, is resigning to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

Brandy Christian, who has served in the leadership post since 2017, will step down in mid-June, the port said Tuesday in a news release praising her for “exemplary leadership.” Her next steps were not immediately disclosed.

“Under Christian’s guidance, Port NOLA has navigated through profound challenges and achieved remarkable successes. ... Through her vision and leadership, Christian has positioned Port NOLA to regain its place as the premier destination within the global supply chain as we embark on a transformational economic development project in the Louisiana International Terminal," said Walter Leger Jr., chairman of the port's Board of Commissioners.