Popular UK author Victoria Hislop granted Greek citizenship

Hislop has used Greece as the setting for several of her historical novels. In her first book, “The Island,” published in 2005, the action takes place near the Greek island of Crete. Her most recent, “Those Who Are Loved,” is set in Athens and other Greek islands.

Honorary Greek citizenship may be granted in recognition of an individual's special contribution to the country. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actor and producer Rita Wilson, were given the honor last year for their support in raising money for victims of a deadly Greek wildfire. The couple received Greek passports this year.