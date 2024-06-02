Nation & World News

Popular geothermal spa in Iceland reopens to tourists after nearby volcano stabilizes

The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions in the country’s southwest, has reopened after authorities said a nearby volcano had stabilized after erupting four days earlier
The Blue Lagoon with people bathing in it as the volcanic crater spews lava in the background in Grindavik, Iceland, Sunday, June 2, 2024. The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions in the country's southwest, was reopened Sunday after authorities said a nearby volcano had stabilized after erupting four days earlier. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Blue Lagoon with people bathing in it as the volcanic crater spews lava in the background in Grindavik, Iceland, Sunday, June 2, 2024. The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions in the country's southwest, was reopened Sunday after authorities said a nearby volcano had stabilized after erupting four days earlier. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)
1 hour ago

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions in the country's southwest, was reopened Sunday after authorities said a nearby volcano had stabilized after erupting four days earlier.

Oddný Arnarsdóttir, the head of Visit Iceland, said authorities had redone the security zones in the area and based on that the lagoon was safe to reopen for tourists. “Blue Lagoon opened again today," she said.

Hundreds of tourists bathed in the lagoon, with the view of the erupting crater in the background. Cameron and Natalie Pacileo, tourists from North Carolina, said they were delighted to see the volcano from the lagoon.

“It’s pretty wild. It’s a beautiful view, and nice that they reopened so we can experience it," said Natalie Pacileo.

The eruption Wednesday was the fifth and most powerful since the volcanic system reawakened in December after 800 years, gushing record levels of lava as its fissure grew to 3.5 kilometers (2.1 miles) in length.

The activity last week once again threatened Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people, and led to the evacuation of the geothermal spa.

Grindavik, which is about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, has been threatened since a swarm of earthquakes in November forced an evacuation in advance of the initial Dec. 18 eruption. A subsequent eruption consumed several buildings.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, sees regular eruptions. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.

The entrance of the Blue Lagoon as the volcan0 erupts in the background in Grindavik, Iceland, Sunday, June 2, 2024. The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions in the country's southwest, was reopened Sunday after authorities said a nearby volcano had stabilized after erupting four days earlier. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A volcano erupts with lava in Grindavik, Iceland, Sunday, June 2, 2024. The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions in the country's southwest, was reopened Sunday after authorities said a nearby volcano had stabilized after erupting four days earlier. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Blue Lagoon with people bathing in it as the volcanic crater spews lava in the background in Grindavik, Iceland, Sunday, June 2, 2024. The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions in the country's southwest, was reopened Sunday after authorities said a nearby volcano had stabilized after erupting four days earlier. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Blue Lagoon with people bathing in it as the volcanic crater spews lava in the background in Grindavik, Iceland, Sunday, June 2, 2024. The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions in the country's southwest, was reopened Sunday after authorities said a nearby volcano had stabilized after erupting four days earlier. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

UPDATE: Power restored on gates on Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson

Credit: TNS

GRIDLOCK GUY
The safest cars for teens - which ones rank and how did they get there?

Credit: TNS

‘2000 Mules’ publisher apologizes to metro Atlanta man for false voting fraud allegation

Credit: AP

Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary

Credit: AP

Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary

Credit: TNS

A click on Instacart and hours later your Home Depot items arrive
The Latest

Credit: AP

Gay pride revelers in Sao Paulo reclaim Brazil's national symbols
8m ago
THE LATEST
Mexico votes in historic elections marred by cartel violence and deep division
15m ago
Mexico awaits results in an election likely to choose the country’s first female...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Old pipes, tight spaces: Why Atlanta water repairs took so long
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations