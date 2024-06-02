Popular geothermal spa in Iceland reopens to tourists after nearby volcano stabilizes

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions in the country's southwest, was reopened Sunday after authorities said a nearby volcano had stabilized after erupting four days earlier.

Oddný Arnarsdóttir, the head of Visit Iceland, said authorities had redone the security zones in the area and based on that the lagoon was safe to reopen for tourists. “Blue Lagoon opened again today," she said.

Hundreds of tourists bathed in the lagoon, with the view of the erupting crater in the background. Cameron and Natalie Pacileo, tourists from North Carolina, said they were delighted to see the volcano from the lagoon.