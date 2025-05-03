Popovich stepping down means Tomlin becomes the longest-tenured current US major pro coach

Tomlin, the coach of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, started in his current role in 2007, so he took over for Popovich as the longevity in-one-place leader among the major pro leagues.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra — who started in that job in 2008 — now becomes the coach with the longest current tenure with his team in the NBA.

In the NHL, Tampa Bay's Jon Cooper assumed the role of Lightning head coach in 2013; no other coach in that league has had his current job longer. And in Major League Baseball, the manager with the longest current tenure in one place is Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash — hired by the Rays for that job in December 2014.

A lot of change

Since Popovich took over as coach of the Spurs in December 1996, there were 303 coaching changes in the NBA.

A handful of those were interims, in place for just a few games. But on average, other teams changed coaches more than 10 times during Popovich's run in San Antonio.

Brooklyn and Memphis changed coaches 17 times during the Popovich coaching era. Sacramento did it 16 times. Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, the Los Angeles Lakers, New York and Washington all made 15 changes in that span. And when Phoenix hires Mike Budenholzer’s replacement, it’ll be 15 changes by the Suns as well.

The pictures of stability in those Popovich years: Miami and Utah have changed coaches four times and Dallas has five times.

As far as individual coaches themselves, during the Popovich era four different coaches — Alvin Gentry, Doc Rivers, Larry Brown and Mike D’Antoni — all coached for five different franchises.

NBA coaching wins

Popovich is the career leader in NBA coaching victories with 1,422 in the regular season and 1,592 when adding in the postseason.

The new leader among active coaches becomes Milwaukee's Rivers (1,162 regular season, 1,277 including playoffs). Rivers' path to catching Popovich for the regular-season record would mean he'd have to average 52 regular-season wins in each of the next five years.

Indiana's Rick Carlisle moves up to No. 2 among active coaches with 993 regular-season wins, followed by Miami's Spoelstra with 787.

Wins with one team

Nobody had more with one team, obviously, and this record is probably very, very safe.

All 1,422 of Popovich’s regular-season wins came with the Spurs and only one other person — Utah’s Jerry Sloan, with 1,127 — has won more than 800 with one team.

Spoelstra is 13 wins away from 800 with the Heat (excluding playoffs), so he’ll almost certainly join that club next season. But he’d still be at least a decade away from even getting into the neighborhood of Popovich’s win number with the Spurs.

Record vs. other coaches

There are 24 coaches who went against Popovich at least 30 times, including playoff games.

Of those, only four had winning records against Popovich.

Phil Jackson went 41-30 in their meetings, Steve Kerr went 28-17, Billy Donovan went 19-16 and Spoelstra went 23-22.

They aren't exactly slouches, of course. Jackson is in the Hall of Fame. Donovan is being enshrined this year. It’s reasonable to think Kerr and Spoelstra — coaches who both have multiple NBA championships — will find their way there as well.

Most vs. Pop

A list of the players who had the most points, rebounds, assists, steals and wins against San Antonio during the Popovich era (including playoffs):

Points — Kobe Bryant 2,278; Dirk Nowitzki 2,252; Kevin Durant 1,876; LeBron James 1,653; Chris Paul 1,516.

Rebounds — Dirk Nowitzki 941; Shaquille O’Neal 769; Shawn Marion 675; Zach Randolph 633; Kevin Garnett 610.

Assists — Steve Nash 720; Chris Paul 685; Russell Westbrook 574; Jason Kidd 560; LeBron James 457.

Steals — Chris Paul 159; Jason Kidd 136; Russell Westbrook 132; Kobe Bryant 124; Shawn Marion 122.

Wins played in — Derek Fisher 54; Dirk Nowitzki 44; Kobe Bryant 43; Chris Paul 41; Kevin Durant 41.

Losses played in — Dirk Nowitzki 67; Steve Nash 56; Vince Carter 55; Zach Randolph 53; Shawn Marion 52.

How many players?

The Spurs used 222 players during Popovich's tenure with the Spurs, not counting the 77 games he missed at the end of this season.

The most: As would be expected, it was the Big Three of Tim Duncan (1,643 including playoffs), Tony Parker (1,424) and Manu Ginobili (1,275).

