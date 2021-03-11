Popovich announces Aldridge will be moving on from Spurs

Popovich insisted that the decision to part ways was best for both sides, and spoke highly of Aldridge.

“There was no problem there. We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and for the club," Popovich said. “So, when an opportunity arises, that’ll be up to management, his agent, you know, that sort of thing. We’ll all move forward.”

In Aldridge’s last three appearances before the All-Star break, Popovich moved him to the bench. Prior to that, he missed six games over three weeks with a hip injury and then sat out the last two games before the break with a stomach ailment.

“He’s been a great teammate," Popovich said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked. And at this point, we’d just like to do something that will work for him as much as for our club, because he deserves that.”