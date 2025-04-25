Nation & World News
Pope's burial place reflects his 'humble, simple, essential' life, basilica's archbishop says

The head of the basilica that is housing Pope Francis's tomb says it reflects his “humble, simple and essential" life
This photo rendition made available by the Vatican Press Office on Thursday, April 24, 2025, shows the project of the burial place inside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome where late Pope Francis will be interred after his solemn funeral at the Vatican on Saturday. (Vatican Media via AP)

This photo rendition made available by the Vatican Press Office on Thursday, April 24, 2025, shows the project of the burial place inside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome where late Pope Francis will be interred after his solemn funeral at the Vatican on Saturday. (Vatican Media via AP)
By GIADA ZAMPANO – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis chose his place of burial in St. Mary Major Basilica, near an icon of the Madonna that he revered, because it reflects his "humble, simple and essential'' life, the archbishop who administers the basilica told reporters on Friday.

Francis, who died Monday at age 88, will be buried in a niche tomb in the basilica on Saturday after his funeral in St. Peter's Square about 4 kilometers (2½ miles) away.

Francis initially demurred when Archbishop Rolandas Makrickas suggested in May 2022 that he choose St. Mary Major as his last resting place. Makrickas had identified it because of Francis' long association with the basilica, its ties to Francis’ Jesuit order, its artistic and spiritual heritage and links to the papacy. Seven other popes are buried there, but none since 1669.

At first, "he said no because popes are buried in St. Peter's," Makrickas told reporters on the steps of the basilica. “After a week, he called me to (his home at the Vatican) Santa Marta and he said ‘Prepare my tomb.’"

The pope later insisted that his tomb remain simple, insisting that people should still come to the basilica dedicated to the Virgin Mary “to venerate the Madonna, not to see the tomb of a pope," Makrickas said.

Francis will be buried beneath a simple headstone made of marble from Liguria, the Italian region of his mother's family, engraved with his name in Latin: Franciscus. Above it will hang a slightly enlarged replica of his pectoral cross, featuring raised images of a shepherd carrying a sheep over his shoulders and a dove, but no other adornments.

The tomb is placed in a niche next to the chapel where the Salus Populi Romani icon that the pope revered is located, and in a part of the basilica that was once a door to an adjacent palace where four popes lived. During his 12-year papacy, Francis would pray before the icon before and after each foreign trip.

The basilica also has significance for the Jesuit pope: It's where the founder of the religious order, St. Ignatius Loyola, celebrated his first Mass on Christmas Day in 1538.

The basilica is a pontifical basilica, one of four in Rome, and has never been “destroyed, damaged or burned” over the ages, with history dating back to the fifth century. Makrickas called it “a treasure chest of art and spirituality."

A volunteer, center, gives directions to the crowd waiting to enter St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis is lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People wait in St. Peter's Square to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica for the final day, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A man walks past a graffiti by artist Laika depicting Pope Francis holding a list of guests and reading in Italian " Who invited them? " in Rome, Friday April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

People wait in line to enter St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis is lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

People line up to enter St. Peter's square at the Vatican, Friday April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The body of Pope Francis lies inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, where he will lie in state for three days. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool)

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani holds the Syrian Flag during a ceremony where the Syrian flag was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Syria's new foreign minister appears at the UN in his first US visit

FBI director says a judge accused of helping someone evade immigration agents has been arrested

Forecasters warn of fire risk amid low humidity, wind gusts as Pine Barrens fire burns

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University's convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

