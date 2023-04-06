X

Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press
Updated 5 hours ago
Pope Francis has washed and dried the feet of 12 residents of a Rome juvenile prison in a Holy Thursday rite symbolizing humility

VATICAN CITY (AP) — In a Holy Thursday ritual symbolizing humility, Pope Francis washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents of a Rome juvenile prison, assuring them of their dignity and telling them “any of us” can fall into sin.

The Casal del Marmo facility on the outskirts of Rome is the same juvenile prison where Francis performed the first feet-washing ritual of his papacy, demonstrating his belief that the Catholic Church should give attention to people living on society's margins.

On Thursday, Francis repeated the ritual on 10 male and two female residents who are serving time at the facility. He leaned over and poured water on one foot of each, then used a white towel to gently pat the foot dry before kissing it.

When Francis looked up at them in turn to smile, they shook his hand and kissed it. Many of the young people whispered into the pope's ear, and he chatted with them briefly in return.

The ritual recalls the foot-washing Jesus performed on his 12 apostles at their last supper together before he would be taken away to be crucified.

Jesus “washes all our feet,” Francis told several dozen residents assembled in the prison chapel. "He knows all our weaknesses,'' the pope said in a completely improvised homily.

Among the 12, six were minors while the others had become adults while serving their sentences. The dozen included a Muslim from Senegal, as well as young people from Romania, Russia and Croatia, the Vatican said.

Francis explained that the foot-washing was “not folklore” but a “gesture which announces how we should be toward one another.” He lamented that “others profit off each other, (there is) so much injustice...so many ugly things.”

Still, he said, “any one of us can slip” and fall from grace. The foot-washing “confers on us the dignity of being sinners.” The lesson, he added, should be to “help one another, so life becomes better.”

The pontiff, who has a chronic knee problem, navigated the small spaces of the chapel either unaided or with the help of a cane, although he used a wheel chair to leave after the roughly 90-minute appearance.

On Saturday, Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis. The Vatican said at the time that he would carry out the complete Holy Week schedule, including the Good Friday late-night Way of the Cross procession at Rome's Colosseum and Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square.

Earlier Thursday, he presided over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica as part of his stamina-testing Holy Week appointments.

At Thursday's basilica Mass, dozens of rows of priests in simple white cassocks sat in front of rank-and-file Catholics in the packed church.

Francis used the homily as a pep talk to priests, after decades of scandals involving sex abuse of children by clergy caused many faithful to lose trust in their pastors.

The pope didn't cite the scandals or church hierarchy cover-ups. But, he spoke of “crisis” affecting priests.

“Sooner or later, we all experience disappointment, frustration and our own weaknesses,'' Francis said. "Our ideals seem to recede in the face of reality, a certain force of habit takes over, and the difficulties that once seemed unimaginable appear to challenge our fidelity.”

The basilica ceremony traditionally includes the blessing of ointments and priests' renewal of promises made when they were ordained to the priesthood.

Highlighting the spirit of renewal that the pope indicated the priesthood needs, added to the ointments at this year's Mass was bergamot perfume that came from trees in southern Italy on land confiscated by authorities from mobsters.

In off-the-cuff remarks during the homily, Francis admonished priests not to “forget being pastors of the people.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Sergio Garcia has testy exchange in interview after opening round of Masters12h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 dead in shooting at Buckhead park
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

It’s not too early to say Braves are NL powerhouse
3h ago

Credit: GULFSTREAM

Gulfstream Aerospace to add 1,600 jobs in two projects near Savannah
13h ago

Credit: GULFSTREAM

Gulfstream Aerospace to add 1,600 jobs in two projects near Savannah
13h ago

Credit: Family photo

Reward raised to $10K to find suspect in Manuel’s Tavern homicide
16h ago
The Latest
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza, as Al-Aqsa crisis escalates
17m ago
Pakistan's army says it has arrested Baluch insurgency chief
46m ago
Ellie Goulding thinks we all need to be more selfish
46m ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Egg drops, Stone Mountain’s sunrise...
14h ago
AJC’s ‘Dangerous’ Dwellings’ series receives national journalism award
Action! Georgia overtakes New York in soundstage space for TV, movies; now 2nd behind Los...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top