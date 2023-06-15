X

Pope visits children's cancer ward in sign he may soon be discharged from hospital

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Vatican has released the first images of Pope Francis since his June 7 abdominal surgery

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday released the first images of Pope Francis since his June 7 abdominal surgery, showing him in his wheelchair visiting the children's cancer ward in a sign he is getting ready to be discharged soon from the hospital.

Francis appeared in good health in the images, in which he is seen in the corridor of the pediatric oncology ward of Rome's Gemelli hospital, meeting with children, their parents and medical staff. In one photo, he is shown elsewhere speaking with a couple in a private room, the man in a wheelchair.

The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis was expected to be released from Gemelli "in the coming days." When he was hospitalized in 2021, Francis paid a visit to the children's cancer ward the day before he left and returned to the Vatican.

The 86-year-old pope was admitted to Gemelli hospital on June 7 for surgery to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall and remove intestinal scar tissue that had caused intestinal blockages. Francis in 2021 had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed at Gemelli because of a narrowing of the intestine, and had at least two prior abdominal surgeries in Argentina.

He was admitted for three days this spring after coming down with bronchitis, and s imilarly paid a visit to the cancer ward before being discharged.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Fulton County plans to build its own police training academy2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: More storms on the way, but severe weather risk remains low
41m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man kidnapped in SE Atlanta escapes attackers in Buckhead
12h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man kidnapped in SE Atlanta escapes attackers in Buckhead
12h ago

Analysis: Trump’s Miami arraignment could provide roadmap for Fulton
31m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Donor nations scramble to find billions of dollars of funding for Syrian aid
6m ago
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
12m ago
South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top