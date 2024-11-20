Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crash blocking all lanes of I-285 South near airport
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pope to make late Italian teenager Carlo Acutis the first millennial and digital saint on April 27

Pope Francis will make late teen Carlo Acutis the Catholic Church’s first millennial and digital saint next year
Pope Francis waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
40 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis said he will canonize Carlo Acutis next April, setting the eagerly awaited date for the late teenager to become the Catholic Church's first millennial and digital saint.

Francis made the announcement at the end of his weekly general audience on Wednesday, saying he would proclaim the church's youngest contemporary saint during the Jubilee of Adolescents at the Vatican on April 25-27.

Officials later confirmed the canonization Mass would occur April 27 at the Vatican.

Acutis, who was born to Italian parents in London, was a web designer who died of leukemia in Italy in 2006 at the age of 15. Francis beatified him in 2020 in Assisi, where his tomb draws a steady stream of pilgrims.

Touted as the “patron saint of the internet,” Acutis used his natural tech talent to create a website to catalog miracles and took care of websites for some local Catholic organizations.

Francis announced in May that he had approved a second miracle attributed to Acutis’ intercession, paving the way for Wednesday’s announcement.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Pope Francis waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pope Francis greets a group of children during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pope Francis greets a group of children during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pope Francis waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pope Francis greets First Ladie of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italian Carabinieri, paramilitary policemen leave after attending Pope Francis' weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italian Carabinieri, paramilitary policemen leave after attending Pope Francis' weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pope Francis greets faithful during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Catholic bishops urged to boldly share church teachings — even unpopular ones
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Virgin Mary statue, a symbol of resilience, returns to Notre Dame Cathedral 5 years after...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pope Francis calls for investigation to determine if Israel's attacks in Gaza constitute...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Abuse survivors urge the Vatican to globalize the zero-tolerance policy it approved in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Target struggles in the third quarter and offers tempered outlook for the holidays12m ago
Australia won't force social media users to share their personal details when child ban...36m ago
Is it COVID or flu? New at-home tests can check for both39m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game