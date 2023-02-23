BreakingNews
MARTA resumes Red Line service south of Medical Center station
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Pope cancels an appointment, some speeches due to bad cold

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 42 minutes ago
Pope Francis has cancelled an audience with an Italian YMCA group and skipped speeches due to a bad cold

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis canceled one audience and skipped speeches he was set to deliver Thursday because of a bad cold, the Vatican said.

Francis, 86, did meet with young Orthodox priests and monks and members of the Max Planck Society, the German research organization that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. But because of a “bad cold,” Francis merely had printed copies of his remarks handed out and didn't read them aloud, the Vatican said in a note.

He later canceled a planned audience with members of an Italian YMCA group, the Holy See said in its daily bulletin.

On Wednesday, Francis coughed repeatedly during Ash Wednesday services that he presided over at a Roman church, and opted not to participate in the traditional procession that inaugurates the church's Lenten season.

This time of year in 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting to hit Italy, Francis also suffered a bad cold that forced him to cancel several days of official audiences and his participation in the Vatican’s annual spiritual retreat. The Vatican had already scrubbed the retreat for this year in favor of personal spiritual exercises.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed as a young man because of a respiratory infection, and in 2021 had a chunk of his colon removed because of an intestinal inflammation. He has been using a wheelchair and cane since last year because of strained knee ligaments and a small knee fracture that have made walking and standing difficult.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges8h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA basketball state tournament: First round updates from Wednesday
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Parents try to save two Fulton County charter schools
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Parents try to save two Fulton County charter schools
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 teens arrested in death of girl, 15, shot at family’s Peachtree City apartment
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid
23m ago
Iconic West African leader Sankara reburied in Burkina Faso
24m ago
More bodies found in China mine collapse, 48 remain missing
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
22h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top