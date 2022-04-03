Pope still working on meeting Russian Orthodox patriarch

“I said the availability is always there. There is not a ‘No,’” he said. But he stressed that any such trip would have to be evaluated to see if it would help or not, or could even be done. And he said if it was determined that it could help, “I must do it.”

He paid tribute to the reporters who have died covering the conflict, saying they were providing a courageous service for the common good.

“I want to offer condolences for your colleagues who have fallen, no matter what side, I don’t care," he said. "Your work is a work for the common good. They died in service of the common good: information. We wont forget them. They were courageous. I pray for them, and may the Lord reward their work.”

Francis was also asked about his health, given his clear struggles walking during the two-day trip to Malta. He used an elevator to board and descend from the plane, and at times he needed assistance getting up from his chair.

“My health is a bit capricious,” he said. “I have this problem with my knee which makes problems of mobility and walking. It’s a bit painful. But it’s getting better. At least I can move.”

He revealed that a few weeks ago, he couldn’t walk — an apparent reference to the rest ordered up by his doctors that forced the cancellation of a trip to Florence and Francis’ participation in an Ash Wednesday procession.

“We’ll see if I go back (to that),” he said. “There’s some doubt because at this age, you don’t know how it’ll end up. We’ll hope it turns out OK.”

Caption Pope Francis reads his speech at the 'John XXIII Peace Lab' center for migrants he founded in 1971 in Hal Far, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis prayed for the world to show more kindness and compassion to refugees as he paid tribute Sunday in Malta to the shipwrecked St. Paul and meets with migrants who, like the apostle, arrived on the Mediterranean island and were welcomed. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud)

Caption Pope Francis listens reporters' questions during a press conference during the flight back to Rome at the end of his two-day visit to Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Ciro Fusco /Pool photo via AP)