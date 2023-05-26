X

Pope runs fever, skips meetings, Vatican says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
The Vatican says Pope Francis canceled his meetings Friday because he was running a fever

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis skipped meetings Friday because he was running a fever, the Vatican said.

There were no details about how sick Francis was. The last time he spiked a serious fever, in March, the 86-year-old pontiff was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with acute bronchitis. He received intravenous antibiotics and was released three days later.

A Vatican official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak about the pope’s health, said Francis didn’t receive anyone in audience Friday “because of a feverish state.”

There were no formal audiences scheduled Friday, but Francis keeps a separate, private and unofficial agenda of meetings with people he receives at his residence.

Francis has had a busy week, presiding over a meeting of the Italian bishops conference, participating in an afternoon encounter Thursday with his school foundation Scholas Occurentes, as well as meeting with several other prelates and visiting dignitaries.

He is due to preside over Pentecost Mass on Sunday in St. Peter's Basilica, and in a sign that he was expected to recover quickly, the Vatican on Friday announced a new official audience with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, scheduled for Monday.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Fugitive Georgia lab ‘kingpin’ smuggled millions to Middle East, court records allege3h ago

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
3h ago

Suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff indicted on murder charge
2h ago

BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3B battery plant near Savannah
10h ago

BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3B battery plant near Savannah
10h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pro-government rally planned in Serbia amid growing discontent after mass shootings
7m ago
Credit Suisse owes millions to Georgia's billionaire ex-prime minister, court says
8m ago
Israeli military: Palestinian man killed after alleged stabbing attempt in West Bank...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Linda Stahl

Bill Torpy: Why Memorial Day is also a happy anniversary
3h ago
5/26 Mike Luckovich: Tina Turner
19h ago
A timeline of the Justin Ross Harris case
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top