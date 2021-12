Pope returns to Greek isle at heart of Europe migrant debate

More than 1 million people, many fleeing war in Iraq and Syria, crossed from Turkey into Greece during 2015 and 2016, with Lesbos the busiest Greek crossing point. An overcrowded refugee camp at Moria on the island, which the pope visited in 2016, was destroyed by a fire last year.

Francis will meet Sunday with migrants at a replacement camp, presiding over a prayer service and also spending some time with families inside their makeshift homes.

The Vatican was noncommittal on whether any would leave the island with Francis this time around. The Vatican on Saturday confirmed that, as part of Francis' visit, 12 migrants currently living in Cyprus would be relocated to Italy in the coming weeks and cared for by a Catholic charity in Rome.

Among those invited to be on stage with Francis on Sunday is Christian Tango Mukaya, a Congolese father of three who lost track of his wife in their journey and is hoping his visibility with the pope might reunite them.

“We always have this hope that one day we may all be together again. That the family can be together again,” he said on the eve of Francis' arrival.

Greece has recently built a steel wall along a section of the Greek-Turkish land border and is intercepting boats transporting migrants from the Turkish side. It denies allegations that it is carrying out summary deportations of migrants reaching Greek territory but human rights groups say numerous such pushbacks have occurred.

Ahead of Sunday’s stop by Francis, human rights groups have stepped up their criticism of Greece’s treatment of migrants and of tougher migration policies among the EU's 27 members.

Amnesty International said new EU-funded detention camps on Greek islands were in violation of Athens’ commitments to provide international protection to those in need.

“Under international and EU law, asylum-seekers should only be detained as a matter of last resort,” Amnesty said. “As we feared, Greek authorities are hiding behind the legally ambiguous concept of so-called closed-controlled centers to illegally deprive asylum-seekers of their liberty."

The rights group asked Greece "to urgently withdraw this decision and lift the restrictions.”

___

Gatopoulos contributed from Athens, Greece.

—-

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Caption Pope Francis attends a meeting with Archbishop of Athens and leader of Greece's Orthodox Church, Ieronymos II at the Orthodox archbishopric in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. On the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece, aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches, Francis is set to hold meetings about an emerging alliance between the eastern and western branches of Christianity to respond to climate change and other major global problems. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andreas Solaro Caption Pope Francis attends a meeting with Archbishop of Athens and leader of Greece's Orthodox Church, Ieronymos II at the Orthodox archbishopric in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. On the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece, aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches, Francis is set to hold meetings about an emerging alliance between the eastern and western branches of Christianity to respond to climate change and other major global problems. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andreas Solaro Credit: Andreas Solaro

Caption Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis warned Saturday that the "easy answers" of populism and authoritarianism are threatening democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis warned Saturday that the "easy answers" of populism and authoritarianism are threatening democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Pope Francis arrives at a meeting with members of the Greece religious community at the St. Dionysius Cathedral in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Athens on Saturday for the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Caption Pope Francis arrives at a meeting with members of the Greece religious community at the St. Dionysius Cathedral in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Athens on Saturday for the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Members of the Greece religious community sit in front of a giant poster of Athen's landmark Mt. Lycabettus during a meeting with Pope Francis at the St. Dionysius Cathedral in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Athens on Saturday for the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Caption Members of the Greece religious community sit in front of a giant poster of Athen's landmark Mt. Lycabettus during a meeting with Pope Francis at the St. Dionysius Cathedral in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Athens on Saturday for the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Pope Francis talks to a nun during a meeting with members of the Greece religious community at the St. Dionysius Cathedral in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Athens on Saturday for the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Caption Pope Francis talks to a nun during a meeting with members of the Greece religious community at the St. Dionysius Cathedral in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Athens on Saturday for the second leg of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece aimed at bolstering recently mended ties between the Vatican and Greek Orthodox churches. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with members of the religious community at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis warned Saturday that the "easy answers" of populism and authoritarianism are threatening democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) Credit: Costas Baltas Caption Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with members of the religious community at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis warned Saturday that the "easy answers" of populism and authoritarianism are threatening democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) Credit: Costas Baltas Credit: Costas Baltas

Caption Pope Francis attends a meeting with members of the religious community at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis warned Saturday that the "easy answers" of populism and authoritarianism are threatening democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) Credit: Costas Baltas Caption Pope Francis attends a meeting with members of the religious community at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis warned Saturday that the "easy answers" of populism and authoritarianism are threatening democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) Credit: Costas Baltas Credit: Costas Baltas

Caption Pope Francis attends a meeting with members of the religious community at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis warned Saturday that the "easy answers" of populism and authoritarianism are threatening democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) Credit: Costas Baltas Caption Pope Francis attends a meeting with members of the religious community at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis warned Saturday that the "easy answers" of populism and authoritarianism are threatening democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) Credit: Costas Baltas Credit: Costas Baltas