Breaking: Georgia basketball shocks No. 3 Florida in Athens
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pope resting as Argentines in Rome pray for his recovery

Pope Francis remains in critical condition and is resting
Faithful pray outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Faithful pray outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
By NICOLE WINFIELD and SILVIA STELLACCI – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis remained in critical condition and resting Wednesday, as Argentines and Romans alike gathered in the Eternal City to pray for his recovery from double pneumonia.

The Vatican’s short morning update said: “The pope had a peaceful night and is resting.”

On Tuesday night, the faithful from Francis' homeland gathered in the Argentine church of Rome for a special Mass presided over by Cardinal Baldassarre Reina, the pope's vicar for Rome.

The rector of the church, the Rev. Fernando Laguna, said that he hoped the pope could feel the embrace of the community's prayer from the Gemelli hospital where he is recovering.

“I can’t go to Gemelli, because for him to recover he must be isolated,” he said. "I know that I hug him and that he hugs me when I pray. And now I would like to embrace the pope.”

Sister Nilda Trejo said that she knew Francis' health has always been delicate, with problems breathing and speaking loudly, and that's why she always prayed for him.

“We knew that he often found it difficult,” she said. "In fact, you see that at the beginning of Mass, the microphone always has to be turned up because he has a bit of trouble. But he always spoke to the people. To the heart of the people.”

Across town, Romans and others gathered in St. Peter's Square for the nightly Rosary prayer, presided over by Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

Doctors said that Francis was in critical but stable condition and hadn't suffered any new respiratory crises. He underwent a follow-up CT scan on Tuesday evening to check the lung infection, but no results were provided. Doctors said that his prognosis remained guarded.

Francis continued to work from the hospital, and on Tuesday announced some major governing decisions that suggest he's getting essential work done and looking ahead.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Sebastian Padrón, from La Plata, Argentina, poses in his ice cream in Rome, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A figure of Pope Francis is displayed for sale at a souvenir shop outside Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pope's Vicar for Rome, Cardinal Baldassare Reina celebrates mass for the health of Pope Francis at the Church of the Argentinas, Santa Maria Addolorata in Rome, Italy Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man sits with his dog outside the Church of the Argentinas before the Pope's Vicar for Rome, Cardinal Baldassare Reina celebrates mass for the health of Pope Francis, Santa Maria Addolorata in Rome, Italy Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pope's Vicar for Rome, Cardinal Baldassare Reina celebrates Mass for the health of Pope Francis at the Church of the Argentinas, Santa Maria Addolorata in Rome, Italy Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man attends a rosary prayer service with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle held for the health of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at The Vatican, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People attend a rosary prayer service with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle held for the health of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at The Vatican, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman attends a rosary prayer service with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle held for the health of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at The Vatican, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman and her dog listen as Pope's Vicar for Rome, Cardinal Baldassare Reina celebrates mass for the health of Pope Francis at the Church of the Argentinas, Santa Maria Addolorata in Rome, Italy Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pope's Vicar for Rome, Cardinal Baldassare Reina celebrates mass for the health of Pope Francis at the Church of the Argentinas, Santa Maria Addolorata in Rome, Italy Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle during a rosary prayer service held for the health of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at The Vatican, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Hoang Phuc Nguyen, a Vietnamese pilgrim, prays for Pope Francis at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 where Pope Francis is hospitalised since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Vatican says Pope Francis is critical but stable with no new respiratory crises

Pope Francis is in critical condition after a long respiratory crisis, requiring oxygen at high flow

What happens to the leadership of the Catholic Church when a pope becomes sick or incapacitated?

The Latest

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

A Sudan military plane crashes, killing at least 19 people

18m ago

Luka Doncic's Mavericks reunion was "so weird." He still gets a triple-double and a W for the Lakers

35m ago

Losing a pet can cut deeper than many people realize. Here’s how friends can help

35m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has asked the Trump administration to reinstate funding for a program that benefited agricultural students at historically Black universities like Fort Valley State.

Credit: Screenshot

White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers

The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.

New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search

Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.