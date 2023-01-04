Pope praises 'acute and gentle' Benedict ahead of funeral

“His acute and gentle thought was not self-referential, but ecclesial, because he always wanted to accompany us in the encounter with Jesus,” Francis said.

Later Wednesday, Vatican officials were to place Benedict’s body in three coffins — one of cypress wood, one of zinc, and then a second wooden casket — along with a written account of his historic papacy, the coins minted during his pontificate and his pallium stoles.

The coffins are to be sealed before Thursday's funeral and burial in the crypt once occupied by the tomb of St. John Paul II in the grottos underneath the basilica.

Benedict, who was elected pope in 2005 following John Paul's death, became the first pope in six centuries years to resign when he announced in 2013 he no longer had the strength to lead the Catholic Church. After Francis was elected pope, he spent his nearly decade-long retirement in a converted monastery in the Vatican Gardens.

___

More on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:

https://apnews.com/hub/pope-benedict-xvi

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini