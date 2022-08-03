Pope on Lebanon blast anniversary: Truth can never be hidden

“I pray that each one may be consoled by faith, and comforted by justice and truth that can never be hidden,” he said.

The Aug. 4, 2020, detonation of ammonium nitrate at the port was one of the world’s biggest non-nuclear blasts. It killed at least 215 people, injured more than 6,000 and sent pressure waves across the capital. The investigation into the disaster has been blocked for months by Lebanese political powers, who have ensured that no one has to date been held accountable. Many Lebanese blame the government’s longtime corruption and mismanagement for the tragedy.